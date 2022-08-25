Common questions about assistance dogs

Assistance dogs provide an invaluable service to the people who need them. Those in need can contact the ADI or a local member organization to learn about how to begin the process of getting an assistance dog.

 Metro Creative

Assistance dogs help people overcome myriad challenges en route to living more independently. The Americans with Disabilities Act defines service animals as dogs that are individually trained to perform tasks for the benefit of individuals with physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disabilities.

The organization Mental Health America notes that qualifying for a service dog is simple, but getting one is a little more complicated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.