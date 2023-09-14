County public health center offers free Narcan

Clay County Public Health Center is offering free boxes of Narcan via a distribution box. The center is located at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — To help save lives and prevent overdose deaths related to the opioid epidemic, Clay County Public Health Center is offering free boxes of Narcan. The center is located at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“After entering through the front doors, look ahead and to the left. Near the door to the Rodgers Health clinic, a white metal box should be seen against the wall. This is the self-serve Narcan distribution box,” states the health department’s website.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or by phone at 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.