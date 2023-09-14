County public health center offers free Narcan

CLAY COUNTY — To help save lives and prevent overdose deaths related to the opioid epidemic, Clay County Public Health Center is offering free boxes of Narcan. The center is located at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“After entering through the front doors, look ahead and to the left. Near the door to the Rodgers Health clinic, a white metal box should be seen against the wall. This is the self-serve Narcan distribution box,” states the health department’s website.
Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications when given in time, states the county health department.
“There are two forms of naloxone (name brand Narcan) that anyone can use without medical training or authorization: prefilled nasal spray and injectable. Clay County Public Health Center now offers a distribution box where members of the community can pick up a box of the nasal spray version,” reads the health center’s website.
The effort is possible through partnerships between the Missouri Institute of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Mental Health and Clay County’s Opioid Task Force.
Anyone, regardless of residency, can pick up the Narcan, but the box provided is for individuals.
“Please note that this box is for individual community members, not for people who wish to take multiple doses to distribute to others,” the county public health states. “The box operates on a system of trust that community members grab an appropriate amount of Narcan and will not tamper with the items in and around the box. Clay County and Sam Rodgers (health system) staff are in the area of the box and the CCPHC building does maintain security cameras in the lobby area.”
Health center staff note precautions are in place to try to prevent young children from accidentally gaining access to the medication.
“We want to assure everyone that there are several barriers in place that would make it hard for a child to access and ingest the medicine,” states the health department’s site. “The distribution box has a heavy spring-loaded door. The Narcan doses are inside a sealed box and then inside the box, each dose is in a blister pack that must be peeled open. Even in the worse-case scenario of a child being able to get through all these barriers and administer Narcan to themselves, the medication would ultimately not cause them any harm.”
Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or by phone at 903-6001.
