DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you referred to a U.K. source that stated "all-cause mortality is very significantly reduced in people who have had the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to unvaccinated people." I wasn't sure what you meant by all-cause? Does this mean any and all deaths, with or without COVID-19, for any reason, have been very significantly reduced just by getting the COVID-19 shot? Or does it mean that any and all deaths associated with COVID-19 have been reduced in those who have been vaccinated? If it is the first, then fewer people should be dying, people should be living longer, and we should not see a decrease in life expectancy (except for the addition of those dying from COVID-19, which brings the age down). Anyway, if the first is true, then I will definitely continue getting the COVID-19 shot just to live longer, with or without getting COVID-19! — C.P.

ANSWER: The U.K. study looked at all-cause mortality, which means anyone who dies from any reason. The study found that getting the COVID-19 vaccine reduced the likelihood of dying from COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 causes.

