In honor of the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, local police departments are reminding residents of drug drop boxes located around the county. Area boxes include those in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
The DEA's national program goal is to "prevent and reduce illicit drug abuse as well as the abuse of over-the-counter and prescription medication and to provide a safe, environmentally friendly option for drug disposal."
The efforts are to get old prescriptions and expired over-the-counter drugs safely disposed of rather than flushed in the toilet. Flushed pharmaceuticals can pollute the water supply and unintentionally expose people to the chemicals in the medications.
Gladstone police have a drug drop box that is available 24/7 at 7010 N. Holmes St.
Kearney Police Department has a drop box located at the station, 725 W. Missouri Highway 92. It is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Liberty Police Department has a secure prescription drug drop-off box open all year in the Police Department lobby. It is accessible by entering off Missouri Street into Liberty City Hall at 101 E. Kansas St.
A drop box is also located in the lobby of Smithville police station and City Hall at 107 W. Main St. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
