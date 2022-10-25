stock_pills.jpg

In honor of the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, local police departments are reminding residents of drug drop boxes located around the county. Area boxes include those in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville. 

 Metro Creative

In honor of the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, local police departments are reminding residents of drug drop boxes located around the county.

The DEA's national program goal is to "prevent and reduce illicit drug abuse as well as the abuse of over-the-counter and prescription medication and to provide a safe, environmentally friendly option for drug disposal."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.