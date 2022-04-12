Easterseals provides Autism support services

April is Autism Awareness Month, a month aimed at increasing awareness and acceptance around the neurological disorder that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates to affect one in 44 children in the U.S.
Throughout April, Easterseals Midwest, one of the largest disability service providers in the Midwest, is working to promote acceptance and awareness for families impacted by Autism.
“Each and every one of us most likely has someone in our lives who is on the spectrum,” Jeanne Marshall, chief program officer at Easterseals Midwest, said. “That’s why it’s so important that we all work to better understand and accept Autism. Whether we realize it or not, at some point, all of us will interact with someone with Autism, whether it’s a neighbor, a coworker, a loved one. Autism touches all of our lives.”
Easterseals Midwest, with a Northland location providing support services in Pleasant Valley, offers a number of programs designed to help families navigate their Autism journey – from the moment of diagnosis, to support in the classroom, to finding meaningful employment and becoming involved in a community to assisted living later in life.
“No matter where a person or family is on their journey, we’re here for them,” Marshall said. “If Autism is something new to a family, we can help them receive a diagnosis, provide resources in their community and offer services to help parents learn about their child’s diagnosis and how to best support them. We help teens and young adults develop social skills, find career they love and connect to their peers with social groups. And then we also help adults live independent, empowered lives.”
For early childhood, Easterseals provides parent training, an intensive coarse that assist parents in learning about their child’s diagnosis and the best ways to support their child in a health manner, while also helping the child reach certain milestones.
For later in life, Easterseals offers pre-employment and employment services to connect people with Autism to meaningful employment in their communities. The programs are designed to teach the necessary skills to be successful in the workplace, assistance with career exploration and the application process and support in their workplace to ensure continued success.
Beyond that, Easterseals strives to help people with Autism achieve independence through community living services, which provide people with whatever degree of support they require to live on their own – whether it be a monthly visit or 24/7 support.
“Autism affects every person differently and it affects every family differently,” Marshall said. “Whether you received a diagnosis years ago, just a few days ago or just have concerns about your child’s development and want to learn more, we can help you and your family figure out what the next steps are.”
