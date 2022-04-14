Good, bad foods for IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome, previously referred to as spastic colon or nervous bowel, is a common disorder affecting the large intestines. The Mayo Clinic reports individuals with IBS experience cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea or constipation.
IBS is a chronic disorder, which means it can last for years. Doctors may recommend dietary changes to help treat symptoms. Dietary changes typically must be instituted for several weeks to see if symptoms improve. Dietitian and researcher Gail Cresci, often recommends easily digestible foods, an approach to eating known as a low-FODMAP diet.
The Cleveland Clinic states FODMAP stands for “Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols.” FODMAPs are carbohydrates that are not easily digested nor absorbed by the small intestines. Researchers also found they increase the amount of fluid in the bowel. Undigested carbohydrates are later metabolized by intestinal bacteria in the colon, which produces excess gas. The fluid and gas in the bowel leads to bloating and can cause diarrhea and/or constipation as well as abdominal pain. Low-FODMAP choices can mitigate IBS symptoms, including pain.
Harvard Medical School reports one study found 76% of IBS patients following the low-FODMAP diet reported improvement with symptoms.
Foods to avoid
When following a low-FODMAP diet, one should consume less of these items:
· Lactose, found in cow’s milk, custard, ice cream, pudding, cottage cheese, ricotta, and mascarpone.
· Fructose from apples, pears, peaches, cherries, mangoes, pears, and watermelon as well as sweeteners like honey and agave nectar.
· Fructans in vegetables such as artichokes, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, beets, garlic, and onions, and also grains such as wheat and rye.
· Galacto-oligosaccharides from chickpeas, lentils, kidney beans, soy products, and broccoli.
· Polyols from apples, apricots, blackberries, cherries, nectarines, pears, peaches, plums, watermelon, cauliflower, mushrooms, snow pea, and several sweeteners such as sorbitol and xylitol.
Foods to enjoy
The idea behind a low-FODMAP diet is to limit problematic foods in dietary categories. That means eating foods that are less likely to cause pain, which can include:
· Lactose-free milk, rice milk, almond milk, coconut milk, hard cheeses and lactose-free yogurts.
· Bananas, blueberries, cantaloupe, grapefruit, honeydew, kiwi, lemon, lime, oranges and strawberries.
· Bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrots, chives, cucumbers, eggplant, ginger, lettuce, olives, parsnips and turnips.
· Beef, pork chicken, fish, eggs and tofu.
· Almonds, macadamia, peanuts, pine nuts and walnuts.
· Oats, oat bran, gluten-free pasta and quinoa.
Individuals can speak with a dietitian or a doctor to experiment with dietary changes in an effort to manage their IBS. Some people may tolerate certain “safe” foods better than others. Also try to avoid oil in cooking, relying on grilling, baking, steaming or broiling instead.
Plenty of low-FODMAP diet plans can be found online.
Individuals can do their research and find foods they like that don’t trigger symptoms of IBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.