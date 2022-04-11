The COVID-19 pandemic raised awareness that individuals may not plan for end-of-life care.
“There can be disagreement and conflict among family members and friends who are forced to make those decisions,” states a release from North Kansas City Hospital.
The hospital hopes to make it easier for those who want to document end-of-life wishes by offering help in creating a health care durable power of attorney and a living will between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. this week through Friday, April 15.
Participants should park in the designated spots on the second floor of the pavilion parking garage.
“Call 691-5077 and a trained staff member will come to the vehicle. There is no charge,” states a release.
The week of April 11 to 15 will provide an opportunity for hospital employees and the community to put their health care wishes in writing, states the release.
“When those wishes are known, it can provide peace for friends and family and avoid any potential conflicts,” the release states.
