Health center offers free diapers, food, dental services

CLAY COUNTY — The county public health center will host its monthly mobile food pantry Wednesday, Oct. 6. This drive-thru event is in partnership with Harvesters to offer free fruits and veggies to families in need. Happy Bottoms, a diaper charity, will also be at this month's event to pass out free diapers to families experiencing diaper need.
The event runs 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the health center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty.
“Additionally, the health center's own dental staff will be present, offering free oral health services,” states a release. “Children and adults may receive a dental screening from a registered dental hygienist and fluoride varnish applications will be available for children and adolescents."
Oral health supplies like toothbrushes, floss, toothpaste, an activity book and a healthy snack will be provided to those who receive a screening.
