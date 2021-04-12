KEARNEY — A chamber of commerce ribbon cutting will be held for Connected Families Counseling at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at 186 W. Missouri Highway 92.
More details on the new Kearney family counseling service provider will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune, online at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
