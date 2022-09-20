LIBERTY — To accommodate the growing need for physicians in the Northland, general surgeon Alan Good, MD, joined The Surgeons Clinic at Liberty Hospital; cardiothoracic surgeon Pulkesh Bhatia, MD, joined Liberty Cardiothoracic Surgeons’ practice; and primary care physician Jacob Seevers, DO, began seeing patients at The Kearney Clinic, according to a press release. 

Good received a medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was educational chief resident.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.