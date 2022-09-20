LIBERTY — To accommodate the growing need for physicians in the Northland, general surgeon Alan Good, MD, joined The Surgeons Clinic at Liberty Hospital; cardiothoracic surgeon Pulkesh Bhatia, MD, joined Liberty Cardiothoracic Surgeons’ practice; and primary care physician Jacob Seevers, DO, began seeing patients at The Kearney Clinic, according to a press release.
Good received a medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was educational chief resident.
Bhatia completed a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Spectrum Health, Michigan State University in Grand Rapids before joining Liberty Cardiothoracic Surgeons. Previously, he completed general surgery residencies at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he also served as chief resident, and Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He received his medical degree from Stanley Medical College in Chennai, India.
Seevers joins Dustin Miller, DO, as well as nurse practitioners Anja Ismert, Jill Jines and Annah Sybouts in providing primary care to patients of all ages at The Kearney Clinic. Seevers completed a family medicine residency at University of Missouri at Columbia, and received a medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“As we welcome Dr. Alan Good, Dr. Pulkesh Bhatia and Dr. Jacob Seevers and expand our surgical and primary care capabilities, we are working to meet the growing need for high-quality healthcare in the Northland in a personalized, caring environment,” said Raghu Adiga, MD, hospital president and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.