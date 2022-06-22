LIBERTY — After 34 years of service to Liberty Hospital, President and Chief Executive Officer David Feess will retire in July.
During the 11 years of his executive tenure, Feess has directed the growth of the organization from a single hospital to a health system that today includes 15 primary and specialty care clinics as well as affiliations with MU Health Care, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
“While David’s retirement is bittersweet, his guidance and leadership have positioned the organization well for the future, and for that we are truly grateful,” Dennis Carter, board chairman, said. “His tremendous achievements and dedicated career at Liberty Hospital are unparalleled. We will greatly miss David’s servant leadership and wish him well in his retirement.”
Feess was first hired as chief financial officer after the public accounting firm he was employed with served the hospital.
“The former CFO took a different role,” he explained. “I joined in October 1987.”
Having not been immersed in health care until then, Feess said he learned about appreciation and challenges on the job.
“It’s a wonderful feeling when people come up and say they appreciate the care they received at the hospital,” he said. “Over the years, I have received a few complaints. One thing early on, I recognized that my success is tied in with everyone else’s. The other is to remember that health care is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week journey.”
When Feess took on the CEO role, the open-heart program got rolling. In addition, the cardiology program has continued to shine. The heart center received an “A” safety grade from national grading agency The Leapfrog Group in the fall 2021 and spring 2022.
“Growth in programs throughout the hospital have been significant such as the trauma program and the Level II for stroke and heart attack,” he said. “Then we have added so many clinical services.”
Not many people will stay with one employer for three-plus decades as Feess has.
“Why have I spent the bulk of my career here? It comes down to people in the community,” he said. “I raised my kids here and they thrived in the community. My daughter and her husband work for the (school) district. My son-in-law is a physical therapist at Children’s Mercy. I have developed friendships in the community.”
Over the last two years, hospital staff have weathered pandemic ups and downs. Feess said there were supply chain issues in the second quarter of 2020.
“We are very resilient,” he said. “I’m really proud of the work we did with the community partners for Operation Safe (the mass vaccination site offered in the Northland) that saw thousands vaccinated. It was very unique in the state of Missouri. We should be proud of what was accomplished over a short period of time.”
What advice does Feess offer the next executive?
“I will be there when they need me,” he said. “I plan to stay in the Liberty community.”
The interim president will be Dr. Raghu Adiga, who currently serves as the chief medical officer and a leading infectious disease specialist. Adiga will assume the role July 11 while the search for the permanent replacement by the hospital’s board moves forward.
Adiga provided leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic via expertise and guidance to the hospital as well as other Northland organizations.
For his work during the pandemic, Adiga was awarded the William F. Yates Medallion for Distinguished Service from William Jewell College in Liberty. In 2020, he was named a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the highest honor awarded to specialists in his field.
“Dr. Adiga’s proven leadership and expertise position him well to serve as the interim president and chief executive officer,” Carter said. “Executive leadership, staff and physicians enjoy working with Dr. Adiga, and we appreciate his willingness to step into this role.”
