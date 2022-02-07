LIBERTY — Regenia Stull, who has her doctorate in nursing practice, has joined Liberty Hospital as chief nursing officer. Stull brings more than 20 years of nursing leadership experience to her new role. Stull will assume responsibility for developing strategies for clinical quality, safety and patient experience. In addition, she will provide leadership for the recruitment and retention of nursing staff to Liberty Hospital, according to a hospital press release.
“Regenia will lead a tremendous team of nurses at Liberty Hospital, and focus on advancing the practice of nursing and the patient experience here,” said David Feess, hospital president and CEO. “We look forward to Regenia’s leadership and guidance as we work to meet the growing need for high-quality healthcare in the Northland in a personalized, caring environment.”
Prior to joining the hospital, she served as interim chief nursing officer for Allen Parish Community Hospital in Louisiana. Stull also spent six years with the Blessing Health System in Illinois as associative chief nursing officer. In both roles, she demonstrated success by driving improved nursing satisfaction scores, reducing turnover and building effective employee recognition programs.
Stull is a Missouri native.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.