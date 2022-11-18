Liberty Hospital's health system includes 15 primary and specialty care clinics as well as affiliations with MU Health Care, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Children’s Mercy Hospital. The organization has 1,700 employees.
LIBERTY — For the third consecutive evaluation period, Liberty Hospital has been named one of the safest hospitals in the nation by receiving an “A” grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections.
According to a release, among facilities in the Northland, Liberty Hospital was the only hospital to receive an “A” grade and ranks highest for the third consecutive term, according to a press release.
“This achievement is only possible with a smart, dedicated workforce, and I am tremendously proud of our team for putting patient safety first,” Raghu Adiga, hospital president and CEO, said. “Receiving the highest score three times in a row is something few hospitals can claim, and I commend our team’s outstanding effort to achieve such standards and meet the need for premier healthcare in the Northland.”
According to the hospital, notable examples of efforts undertaken to help achieve the highest levels of safety include "increasing critical care physician coverage in the intensive care unit and evaluating all complications to ensure future best outcomes."
Liberty Hospital is one of only 14 hospitals in the state of Missouri to receive an “A” grade. The largest percentage of hospitals nationwide received a C, with the second largest group receiving a B.
"Efforts by Leapfrog and other agencies such as CMS have helped hospitals nationwide make progress toward reducing adverse events and cultivating a culture of safety,” Adiga said.
The Hospital Safety Grade is compiled under the guidance of leading experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog.
