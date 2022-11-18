Liberty Hospital.jpg

Liberty Hospital's health system includes 15 primary and specialty care clinics as well as affiliations with MU Health Care, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Children’s Mercy Hospital. The organization has 1,700 employees.

LIBERTY — For the third consecutive evaluation period, Liberty Hospital has been named one of the safest hospitals in the nation by receiving an “A” grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections.

According to a release, among facilities in the Northland, Liberty Hospital was the only hospital to receive an “A” grade and ranks highest for the third consecutive term, according to a press release.

