Liberty Hospital receives 4 honors

LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital has received several recognitions recently, according to a release from the hospital.
"Four national programs recently recognized Liberty Hospital for excellence in stroke and heart care, diabetes care and financial practices," states the release.
American Heart Association
Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award
These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to providing quality care for stroke patients, ensuring they receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. Liberty Hospital is a state-designated Time Critical Diagnosis Center for trauma, stroke and heart attack.
American College of Cardiology
Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award
For the fifth year in a row, this recognition puts Liberty Hospital among the top in the nation for treatment of heart attack patients. Hospitals that received this award are included in the special U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" guidebook.
American Diabetes Association
Education Recognition Certificate
This ensures educational services meet the national standards for diabetes self-management education and support.
Healthcare Financial Management Association
2023 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle
Liberty Hospital is one of only 15 healthcare organizations to receive this recognition nationwide. This is the second time the hospital has won this award, which recognizes healthcare organizations that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented patient-centered practices, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.
