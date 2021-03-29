LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital has been recognized nationally by the American College of Cardiology and awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation for "demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain," according to the organization. The hospital was reviewed based on on-site evaluation of staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
“Liberty Hospital joins an elite group of health care organizations in achieving Chest Pain Center Accreditation,” said David Feess, president and CEO of Liberty Hospital. “Our excellent team of cardiac and emergency medicine professionals are truly committed to providing leading edge cardiac care to our community.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort.
However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include: tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw; shortness of breath; cold sweat; unusual tiredness; heartburn-like feeling; nausea or vomiting; sudden dizziness and fainting.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms, according to a press release. The evaluation covers early assessment, diagnosis and treatment of acute coronary syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
“Liberty Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board.
