LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital received the American College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain ̶ Myocardial Infarction Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020. Liberty Hospital is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes Liberty Hospital’s commitment treating patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. This award demonstrates sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, and recognizes performance at the highest level for specific measures, states a press release.
“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of the staff that care for some of our most seriously ill patients and their families,” said President and CEO David Feess. “The implementation of these guidelines requires successful coordination of the cardiovascular team and emergency personnel and is a critical step in saving the lives and improving outcomes of heart attack patients.”
