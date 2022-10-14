LIBERTY — The American College of Radiology awarded Breast Imaging Center of Excellence accreditation to the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital for meeting the highest standards in four processes that comprise comprehensive imaging care: mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and image guided biopsy and breast MRI. This accreditation follows the opening of the hospital’s Breast Care Center in 2021, according to a press release.
To be considered for BICOE accreditation, the Breast Care Center underwent assessment of its facility, structure and outcomes by ACR. To achieve this high honor, strict quality and safety standards had to be met as well as the delivery of comprehensive breast care by a team comprised of radiologists, technologists and staff, per the release.
“ACR accreditation is considered the national gold standard for comprehensive breast imaging quality and expertise, and achieving this truly reflects our Breast Care Center’s commitment to excellence in the Kansas City region and beyond,” said Raghu Adiga, hospital president and CEO.
ACR is the leading accrediting body for all types of imaging, including mammography and breast imaging. Learn more about the services offered at the Breast Care Center at libertyhospital.org/breast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.