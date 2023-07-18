Mammogram

Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 106 into law on July 7, which incorporates state Rep. Brenda Shields’ initial language to prevent women from paying out-of-pocket costs when they need a second mammogram or additional screening due to a patient being called back after something is spotted during a routine mammogram.

LIBERTY — Dr. Amy Patel, the medical director for the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, just celebrated her third round of legislation that benefits women to move through the Missouri legislature.

Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 106 into law on July 7, which incorporates state Rep. Brenda Shields’ initial language to prevent women from paying out-of-pocket costs when they need a second mammogram or additional screening due to a patient being called back after something is spotted during a routine mammogram. Shields is a Republican who represents part of Buchanan County and her hometown is St. Joseph.

