Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 106 into law on July 7, which incorporates state Rep. Brenda Shields’ initial language to prevent women from paying out-of-pocket costs when they need a second mammogram or additional screening due to a patient being called back after something is spotted during a routine mammogram.
LIBERTY — Dr. Amy Patel, the medical director for the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, just celebrated her third round of legislation that benefits women to move through the Missouri legislature.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 106 into law on July 7, which incorporates state Rep. Brenda Shields’ initial language to prevent women from paying out-of-pocket costs when they need a second mammogram or additional screening due to a patient being called back after something is spotted during a routine mammogram. Shields is a Republican who represents part of Buchanan County and her hometown is St. Joseph.
“We are doing a good job with the routine screenings and seeing more women receiving these,” Patel said. “However, when further imagery is needed due to pain, discovering a lump or because the radiologist seeks another diagnostic evaluation, many times those payments are paid by the patient, and they can be several thousands of dollars.”
Now, with the governor’s signature, Missouri joins 17 other states in aiding women with their health care.
“I believe my political advocacy for women’s health started as I was growing up in a disparate area that didn’t have an emphasis on women’s health,” Patel said. “Now I am working to bridge those gaps and make sure no patient is left behind.”
Patel is currently the president-elect of the Missouri Radiological Society and chair of the American College of Radiology Grassroots Advocacy Branch.
“That means there are 40,000 radiologists working toward fair radiological care,” she said. “There are also advocacy teams in Jefferson City and in Washington, D.C. working on this support. I can also bend the ear of Dr. Chakshu Gupta, the hospital’s chief medical officer. He leads the Missouri Society of Pathologists. We have great physician leaders throughout the hospital who are also like-minded.”
Patel has testified in Jefferson City twice in person and offered written testimonies several times.
“Even with the legislation that has been passed in 2018, 2020 and now 2023, there are still gaps,” she said. “The continuing efforts will be shoring up the language and making sure patients receive the coverage. It doesn’t matter if there is breast density, supplemental screening or those at a higher risk, women need coverage.”
She also wants to see genetic testing covered as well.
“We offer personalized care, but if genetic testing is needed, it can be very expensive,” Patel said. “I’m in a position to fight for what is right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.