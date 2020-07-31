SMITHVILLE — An informational forum on medical marijuana hosted by the Northland Coalition will on presented on the Smithville Community in Action Facebook page via Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at facebook.com/SmithvilleMOCIA.
Panelists will answer previously submitted questions from members of the community about medical marijuana as facilities will open in Smithville within the next year.
Included on the panel will be Calyx Peak Chief Executive Officer Edward Schmultz from the parent company of CPC of Missouri — Smithville, the future medical marijuana grow operation to be located at 14816 U.S. Highway 169 in Smithville; a representative from BMD Smithville, LLC, a future medical marijuana distribution site to be located at 13518 U.S. Highway 169 in Smithville; Director Lyndall Fraker from the state's section of marijuana regulation dealing with patient and business compliance; and Chris Jenson, a doctor and consultant with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who will address effects of marijuana on the human body.
Details on what is presented at the forum will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune.
