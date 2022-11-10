Menopause can include mood swings, hot flashes

The approach of menopause can be a confusing time for women. Learning about menopause can help women make sense of the process.

 Metro Creative

Women undergo two major biological stages in life, and each has profound effects on their bodies.

The first is called menstruation and comes after the onset of puberty. At this point, young women are physically mature enough to have a child.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.