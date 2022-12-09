For some, winter brings magical joy with snow, hot chocolate, sledding and merriment for the holiday seasons. For others, it means shorter days, isolation and challenging memories of past years.
While no one can change the number of daylight hours, we can adjust things to make the season less heavy and more restorative, said Jennifer Lee, a Kansas City mental health therapist, in a release.
Lee offers the following tips to taking back control of your space and mood when it’s cold outside.
Add brightness to home
"I really enjoy hanging white icicle lights all around my living room and putting them on a timer, so they are already on when I get home from work. While it might seem small, adding additional light back in your house can really help brighten your mood. You can also use good smelling candles — just don’t forget to put them out," Lee shared.
Choose a space and make it cozy
"Add fuzzy blankets, pillows and books .... Keep in mind it doesn’t have to be a whole house makeover. See what you have already and start with that," Lee offered.
Make time to take care of yourself
"This could be with bubble baths, face masks and nice smelling lotions. Or, if having a clean and tidy space helps you feel more at peace, make the time to tidy up your room. You can also go outside and go for a brisk walk to get some fresh air or craft a new playlist for your commute to work," she said.
Pick up a new hobby or rekindle a love of an older one
If you don’t know where to start, ask your friends and family what they like to do or do an internet search, the therapist said.
"I like to have several low-cost options available on hand like reading, knitting and other artsy projects. By keeping it low-cost, you allow yourself time to try it out and decide whether you actually like the activity," Lee said in the release.
Schedule times to talk with friends
"This could be via phone, Facetime, Zoom, etc., but really try to have it be something other than texting. Scheduling it gives you both something to look forward to and allows you each to hold space for the other to catch up and share what’s going on in your life right now," Lee shared.
If still feeling down, consider reaching out to a professional therapist
"Supportive friends and family are great, but there are many therapists out there who are trained to work with you on processing whatever is taking up real estate in your mind," Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.