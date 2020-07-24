Missouri pediatricians, family physicians encourage well-care during crisis

The Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians encourage parents to call their local clinic to check on immunizations and schedule well child visits.
Pediatricians and family physicians aim to ensure every child is healthy and ready to return to school when the time comes, a press release states. With the presence of COVID-19 cases in the state, pediatric and family physician offices have implemented protocols to ensure children and families stay safe while receiving routine well care.
With the anticipated return of school in the fall it is never too early to check immunization records. Immunizations are needed across the lifespan, including before kindergarten, throughout middle, high school and through retirement. Ensuring every child and adult is up to date with immunizations, the release states, assists in reducing the risk of an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease.
“Well child visits monitor a child’s growth and development, as well as provide important immunizations,” said MOAAP President Kristin Sohl. “It is important to keep kids healthy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Doctors across the state are stepping up precautions to ensure patient safety. For example, offices are bringing patients directly from their cars to a room, utilizing separate entrances, completely separating office space between sick and well visits, or holding well visits first and then sick visits later in the afternoon with additional cleaning procedures in between visits, the release states. These extra steps are being taken to prioritize patient safety and health, it continues. Clinics are adapting their office visit procedures in real-time based on up-to-date guidance.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect example of the need for and purpose of vaccines,” said MAFP President John Paulson. “Our patients deserve the best preventative care available and immunizations should be a part of their treatment plan.”
Pediatricians and family physicians encourage families to continue using caution as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The best way to decrease the spread of the virus, the release states, is to stay home and continue physically distancing. It remains important to practice good hygiene with hand washing.
Additionally, pediatricians and family physicians recommend a face covering for children over the age of 2 if a child must go out in public. Face coverings are not recommended for infants and small children under the age of 2. Adults are encouraged to wear a face mask in public to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.
Pediatricians and family physicians want families to be healthy during and after this crisis, the release states. Physicians want to hear from patients and assist with any health concerns. Parents are encouraged to contact their physician to discuss their child’s needs, schedule well child visits and check immunization records. As flu season draws near, it is important for adults and children to ensure they schedule a time to visit their physician when the seasonal immunization is available.
