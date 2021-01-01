WIC, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children will be changing the brand of standard infant formulas available from Enfamil to Similac to participating infants effective Jan. 1.
According to a release, in Missouri, 70.2% of WIC mothers initiated breastfeeding in fiscal year 2020. However, for women who are unable to fully breastfeed, or choose not to, WIC provides nutritionally appropriate iron-fortified formulas to eligible infants.
The release states that Missouri WIC will issue Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive, Similac Total Comfort, Similac Soy Isomil, and Similac for Spit-Up under the new infant formula contract. WIC provides participants with these standard contract brands of formula unless there is a specific condition requiring a special formula or WIC-eligible nutritional. Missouri WIC will continue to provide special infant formulas for infants with a qualifying medical condition.
Information for prescribing a special formula for infants is located at health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/wichcp/documents/.
Pregnant women, new mothers and families with children up to age 5 who are Missouri residents may qualify for supplemental food benefits, nutrition counseling and breastfeeding support through WIC. Individuals can submit a WIC Online Interest Form at wic.mo.gov or by calling (800) 835-5465.
