Movember shines light on men's health issues

What started as a playful way to restore moustaches to their once-lofty status has become a highly successful campaign that has helped to raise awareness about three significant men's health issues. More information about Movember can be found at us.movember.com.

Each November, men across the globe agree to grow a moustache in an effort to raise awareness about men's health issues. Dubbed Movember, this annual effort is the brainchild of two friends, Travis Garone and Luke Slattery, who had been joking about how to bring moustaches back into fashion. The two men were inspired to tie their efforts into a campaign to raise awareness about men's health by the mother of a friend who, at the time, was raising funds for breast cancer.

Since its inception, Movember has helped raise awareness about three particular issues, prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide, that might otherwise have garnered considerably less attention. Taking time to understand these issues can help make Movember an even greater success than it already is.

