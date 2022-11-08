Movember shines light on men's health issues

What started as a playful way to restore moustaches to their once-lofty status has become a highly successful campaign that has helped to raise awareness about three significant men's health issues. More information about Movember can be found at us.movember.com.
Each November, men across the globe agree to grow a moustache in an effort to raise awareness about men's health issues. Dubbed Movember, this annual effort is the brainchild of two friends, Travis Garone and Luke Slattery, who had been joking about how to bring moustaches back into fashion. The two men were inspired to tie their efforts into a campaign to raise awareness about men's health by the mother of a friend who, at the time, was raising funds for breast cancer.
Since its inception, Movember has helped raise awareness about three particular issues, prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide, that might otherwise have garnered considerably less attention. Taking time to understand these issues can help make Movember an even greater success than it already is.
Prostate cancer
The World Cancer Research Fund International reports that prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer overall.
In fact, more than 1.4 million men across the globe are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. Education about prostate cancer can include an emphasis on the factors and behaviors that increase a man's risk for the disease, which the WCRFI indicates include height (being tall increases a man's risk) and weight (being overweight and obese also increases risk).
Testicular cancer
The American Cancer Society reports that the average age at the time of diagnosis of testicular cancer is about 33, which underscores the notion that no man is too young to learn about men's health issues.
Though testicular cancer is not as prevalent as prostate cancer, the American Society of Clinical Oncology notes that diagnoses of the disease have been on the rise for decades. The reasons for that are unknown, but lack of awareness of the disease and what can be done to detect it early could be contributors to the increase.
Men's suicide
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The rate of suicide is highest among middle-aged white men, and in 2020 men died by suicide at a rate nearly four times higher than women.
Globally, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reports that suicide rates in men are just over twice as high as those for women. A greater awareness of suicide, including how much more prevalent it is among men than women, could help prevent more suicides. More information about suicide prevention is available at afsp.org.
What started as a playful way to restore moustaches to their once-lofty status has become a highly successful campaign that has helped to raise awareness about three significant men's health issues. More information about Movember can be found at us.movember.com.
