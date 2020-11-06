A virtual family support group is being formed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide support for families with loved ones with mental health conditions, developmental Disabilities and intellectual disabilities. This group will meet the second Wednesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom beginning Jan. 13, 2021.
Sign-up is open now by emailing namikcfamily@gmail.com.
This is a free, peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and friends of loved ones living with mental health conditions and developmental disabilities/intellectual disabilities. Attendees gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances, states a release.
The NAMI Family Support Group aims to help those involved:
- see the individual first, not the illness;
- recognize that mental illnesses are medical illnesses that may have environmental triggers;
- understand that mental illnesses are traumatic events;
- aim for better coping skills;
- find strength in sharing experiences;
- reject stigma and not tolerate discrimination;
- not judge anyone’s pain;
- forgive selves and reject guilt;
- embrace humor as healthy;
- accept that we cannot solve every problem; and
- work for a better future in a realistic way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.