The Women, Infants and Children programs from Clay County Public Health Center and Platte County Health Department will come together to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week. The celebration will take place at Clay County Public Health Center at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty. Everyone, especially breastfeeding mothers, expecting mothers, supporters and advocates, are invited to attend the free, in-person event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18,” states a release.
“Attendees can expect to learn more about breastfeeding and its benefits from local breastfeeding peer counselors. There will also be information and resources shared regarding safe sleep, Medicaid, dental health and more,” reads the release. “Food will be provided and local businesses have donated giveaway items to show their support for the benefits of breastfeeding.”
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated by 120 countries around the world and promoted by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, World Health Organization and UNICEF. The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is “Step Up for Breastfeeding,” focusing on strengthening capacity to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across different levels of society.
Adding to the celebration, a baby shower for expecting mothers and new mothers of babies under 3 months old will take place at Clay County Public Health Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be learning sessions as well as giveaways and a drawing for a free car seat. Anyone interested in attending the baby shower can email jhladky@clayhealth.com or call 595-4293.
Both Clay and Platte County health departments provide breastfeeding resources through Missouri WIC. Participants can access tools such as breast pumps, after-hours support, breastfeeding encouragement groups and personalized support from a breastfeeding peer counselor. For more information about accessing these resources, visit clayhealth.com/wic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.