Northland NAMI Zoom family-to-family classes begin mid-January

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
"NAMI of Greater Kansas City and dedicated volunteer members and leaders work tirelessly to raise awareness and provide essential education, advocacy and support group programs for people in our community living with mental illness and their loved ones," a press release states.
NAMI offers a free, 8-session education program for family caregivers of adults living with mental illness. Mental illness includes major depression, major anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia.
The course provides a broad perspective that will help parents, spouses, siblings and adult children better understand and support loved ones living with mental illness, while taking care of their own needs.
What's included in the course:
• Information about major mental illnesses and current research on their biological aspects
• Information about treatment strategies and prospects for recovery
• Empathy based on the subjective “lived experience” of a person living with mental illness
• Specific skills for communication, problem-solving and handling crises and relapse
• Coping skills for family caregivers to alleviate worry, stress and emotional overload
• Guidance on finding appropriate mental health care and supports in the community and how to advocate for them
