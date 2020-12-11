Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces ends Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Average monthly premiums for ACA marketplace plans are expected to decrease by about 2%, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Actual premiums will vary based on the level of coverage and where one lives.
CMS reports the number of insurance plans available on the ACA marketplaces is also increasing. On the federal exchange, 22 more insurers will offer plans in 2021, for a total of 181 health insurance companies. Only 9% of counties will have just one insurer available, compared to 24% of counties that had only one plan to choose from in 2020.
“For 2021, you are likely eligible for a tax credit for premiums if your annual income falls within these ranges: $12,760 to $51,040 for an individual and $26,200 to $104,800 for a family of four. You can also qualify for a cost-sharing subsidy if you sign up for a mid-tier silver plan and your income falls within these ranges: $12,760 to $31,900 for individuals and $26,200 to $65,500 for a family of four. Marketplace plans come in four tiers — bronze, silver, gold and platinum — with the bronze tier having the lowest premiums but the highest cost-sharing for care, and the platinum tier having the highest premiums but the lowest cost-sharing,” states a release.
Healthcare.gov has a calculator to help individuals figure out if they qualify for a tax credit and/or cost-sharing subsidy as well as the amount.
For more information, call the ACA hotline at (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
