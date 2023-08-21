Ozone Alert issued for Monday, Aug. 21

Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems — even in healthy adults — including chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing.

 Metro Creative

The Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program has issued an orange Ozone Alert for Monday, Aug. 21. This alert indicates that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected tomorrow in the Kansas City region. This is the 13th alert for this ozone season, according to a press release.

"The hot, sunny summer continues,” said Doug Norsby, MARC senior environmental planner, in the release. “Without cloud cover, we need some sustained wind to mix and disperse air pollution. Unfortunately, low wind speeds, like those seen today, are expected to continue for the next day or two. This will cause the air around the region to stagnate and allow accumulated pollution to remain overnight. Under these conditions, ozone levels just keep building day after day without a chance to clear.”

