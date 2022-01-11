As we enter the second week of the new year, many resolutions already have come and gone. However, one local expert suggests that adding movement and physical activity to a person’s daily routine should be an important priority year-round.
“Movement is medicine, and when you stop moving, it affects your overall health and well-being,” said Caden Ritter, certified strength and conditioning coach at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine. “Movement truly helps you stay healthier for longer.”
Exercise is proven to help with balance, flexibility and endurance. “Many participants in our adult fitness class say they feel refreshed, are able to keep up with kids and grandkids and feel better overall,” Ritter said.
The National Institutes on Aging reports that exercise is great for mental and physical health and may help people remain independent as they age. Clay County Senior Services offers Clay County residents over age 60 who participate in adult fitness classes at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine a discount of $30 per person per quarter, with a maximum discount of $120 per year.
“Our first class at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine is free, so the hardest part is coming in to try it,” Ritter said. “You might feel hesitant or unmotivated coming in the door, but my goal is to help you feel and move better when you leave.”
Balance is a key area of focus. Each class begins with an easy warm-up and then movements are personalized to the ability and choice of each participant. Currently, the oldest class participant is 80, but there is no age limit for enrollment.
“Many people who haven’t exercised in a while feel winded and tire quickly because their strength and stamina are lacking,” Ritter said. “However, as they continue to attend classes and begin to grow stronger, they feel better and their motivation grows once they experience the benefits of exercise.”
If you haven’t exercised in a while, Ritter suggests first speaking with a primary care provider about any health conditions or concerns. Your provider also can help to determine if certain exercises should be avoided.
Tips on getting started from the National Institutes on Aging include:
• Start slowly at your current fitness level.
• Warm up before you exercise and cool down afterward.
• Begin with low-intensity exercises.
• Drink water before, during and after physical activity.
• A steady rate of progress is best.
“It is amazing to watch a person progress from beginner to having endurance, balance, flexibility and strength,” Ritter said. “I’ve seen many success stories in this group. Even if a person comes to class feeling sore or stiff, they usually leave feeling better and with a smile.”
Adult fitness classes are offered Monday thru Friday at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine, located at 398 N. Blue Jay Drive (behind Dick’s Sporting Goods) in Liberty, MO.
To learn more about adult fitness classes or to schedule a free class visit, call 407-2315 extension 0, and ask for coach Caden Ritter or coach Taylor Earle. To learn about Clay County Senior Services and its community exercise partners, visit claycoseniors.org/exercise-partners.
