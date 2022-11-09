stock_physicaltherapy.jpg

Physical therapists often perform various treatments geared toward reducing swelling and inflammation. Manual therapies to help restore normal motion also are part of soft tissue treatment plans. Stretching and strengthening exercises may be incorporated to improve endurance and repair soft tissue.

 Metro Creative

Soft tissue injuries are more common than people may realize. In fact, anyone with an undiagnosed pain in his or her body may be suffering from a soft tissue injury.

According to Delaware Integrative Healthcare, bone injuries garner significant attention because broken bones and fractures can be very serious. But soft tissue injuries, when left untreated, also can be troublesome and jeopardize individuals’ athletic pursuits.

