The Northland Coalition, with the support of Tri-County Mental Health Services, has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement agencies and other communities across the country to encourage the responsible disposal of prescriptions.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24 is specially designated to focus on reminding anyone who uses prescription drugs to keep them carefully stored and to safely dispose of any that are no longer needed. Currently there are 13 permanent drop box sites located in law enforcement agencies operating throughout the year in Clay, Platte and Ray counties. The service is free and anonymous.
According to the DEA, studies show that the majority of misused prescription drugs leading to high rates of accidental poisonings and overdoses are obtained from the medicine cabinets of family and friends.
According to the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that 20% of teens say they have taken a prescription drug without having a prescription. The most commonly misused prescription medications include opioids and pain relievers such as hydrocodone found in Vicodin and oxycodone found in OxyContin; barbiturates and benzodiazepines including diazepam found in Valium and alprazolam found in Xanax; and stimulants including dextroamphetamine found in Dexedrine or Adderall and methylphenidate found in Ritalin or Concerta.
In addition to prescription drugs, some over-the-counter drugs can be misused. When taken in excessive amounts, the CADCA says cough medicine ingredients such as DXM can cause very serious side effects affecting heartbeat, blood pressure and memory as well as causing nausea and vomiting, a Northland Coalition press release states.
Community Prevention Specialist Emily Barnes of Tri-County Mental Health Services, the administrative support for the Northland Coalition, said it is critical to prevent prescription drug misuse.
“It is so important that we properly store and dispose of our prescriptions," she said. "By doing that, we can keep them from being misused by anyone, especially our youth.”
Barnes added that improperly disposing of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs, such as flushing them, can negatively impact the water supply and community at large.
“It is also vitally important that we talk to teens about the misuse of medications, “ Barnes said. “Parents are the most important information sources and role models for their children.”
Barnes said the Northland communities have continued to expand their participation in the Take Back program every year since it began in 2009. The 13 conveniently located area drop sites are:
Claycomo Police Dept. Lobby
115 US-69, Claycomo, Mo. 64119
(816) 452-4613
Drop Off hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Excelsior Springs Police Dept. Lobby
301 South Main, Excelsior Springs, Mo. 64024
(816) 630-2000
Drop Off hours: Open 24 hours daily
Gladstone Police Dept. Lobby
7010 N. Holmes, Gladstone, Mo. 64118
436-3550: Drop Off hours: Open 24 hours daily
Kearney Police Dept.
725 W. 92 Highway, Kearney, Mo. 64060
628-3925
Drop Off hours: M-F 8 a.m.-noon
and 1-5 p.m.
KCMO Police North Patrol Lobby
11000 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, MO 64153
(816) 437-6200 or (816) 234-5540
Drop Off Hours: Open 24 hours daily
KCMO Police Shoal Creek Patrol Lobby
6801 NE Pleasant Valley Rd., Kansas City, Mo. 64119
(816) 413-3400 Drop Off Hours: Open 24 M-F
Closed after 10:00 p.m. on Sat./Sun.
Lawson Police Dept. Lobby
103 W. 3rd St., Lawson, Mo. 64062
(816) 580-7210 Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
(Advised to call before coming.)
Liberty Police Dept. Lobby
101 E. Kansas St., Liberty, Mo. 64068
439-4716 Drop Off Hours: Open 24 hours daily
North Kansas City CVS Pharmacy
1914 Swift St., North Kansas City, Mo. 64116
(816) 221-1603
Drop Off hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Sat.-Sun. 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Platte County Sheriff’s Dept.
415 Third Street, Platte City, Mo. 64079
(816) 858-2424 Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
Richmond Police Dept.
205 Summit St., Richmond, Mo. 64085
(816) 776-3575; Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Riverside Police Division
2990 NW Vivion Road, Riverside, Mo. 64150
(816) 741-1191 Drop Off Hours: 24 hours daily
Smithville Police Dept. Lobby
107 West Main Street, Smithville, Mo. 64089
532-0500 Drop Off Hours: M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
If any of the listed drop sites are not convenient, those interested can visit www.dea.gov, type in their zip code and find the drop location nearest to them.
For further information about the Take Back program or prescription drug abuse, contact the Northland Coalition by visiting www.northlandcoalition.com or calling 877-0401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.