The American Family Physician reports sports cause more than 40,000 eye injuries each year, though 90% or more of them can be prevented. A 2018 study in the journal Pediatrics found that basketball caused almost 16% of eye injuries in children between 1990 and 2012. The next activities to cause the highest amounts of eye injuries included baseball/softball and nonpowder gun use, such as airsoft rifles and pellet guns.

