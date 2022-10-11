According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, only half of U.S. adults have received a COVID booster shot and more than 20% have not received any COVID vaccine at all. The evolving nature of the virus means breakthrough infections as well as reinfections among those vaccinated.
So, should you get a booster?
Absolutely, said Jacob Seevers, DO, of the Kearney Clinic.
“We know that vaccines have proven effective at preventing death and hospitalization among older people,” he said. “One reason people are still dying from COVID is because primary vaccination and booster rates are not higher.”
Ideally, more people who are unvaccinated would get their first dose of the COVID vaccine rather than take their chances on getting sick, and that is especially true for people older than age 50, Seevers said.
Last month, the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended bivalent COVID-19 boosters that provide protection against all types of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The updated booster was tweaked to better match the evolving virus, which is predicted to continue circulating throughout the fall and winter.
Data suggests that getting a booster reduces a person’s chances of becoming infected with COVID for up to a few months, and even moderate COVID can make someone feel sick for several days. Studies show that even a mild case of COVID can lead to long-lasting effects including fatigue, brain fog and more.
Some people voice concern about the side effects of the vaccine, such as suffering from COVID-like symptoms. However, Seevers said that vaccines do not contain live virus, so the side effects are a sign that the body is building antibodies to fight off the coronavirus.
People who recently had COVID-19 should delay getting a vaccine for three months from the date their symptoms appeared or from a positive test result. Vaccines for children as young as 6 months are approved and recommended, and Seevers suggests that parents ask a family provider or pediatrician about which vaccines are best for their children.
As we move into fall and winter months, the new booster is recommended as people begin to spend more time together indoors.
“With the holidays just around the corner, now is a great time to become vaccinated or boosted,” Seevers said. “Getting a booster can help stop transmission to a friend or family member who could become very sick, and that is a significant reason: to protect not only yourself, but also those you love.”
