LIBERTY — Alexander Schoofs, MD, has joined Liberty Hospital as a primary care sports medicine physician. Most recently, Schoofs served as medical director of adult sports medicine for Saint Luke’s Sports Medicine Specialists.
In his new role, Schoofs will see patients aged seven and older with non-operative muscle and joint conditions and sports injuries.
His special interests include management of acute and chronic joint and soft tissue injury, sports concussion, ultrasound-guided injections, and use of platelet-rich plasma therapy. He will evaluate and treat athletes at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
“Dr. Schoofs is well known in the Northland as an excellent sports medicine physician and an enthusiastic leader, and we are excited to welcome him to our team as we strive to meet the growing need for high-quality care in the Northland,” said Sharla Leon, director of rehabilitation services for Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine.
Schoofs graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City and completed a fellowship in primary care sports medicine. He also completed a residency in family medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Schoofs retired from the United States Navy with distinguished service as lieutenant and flight surgeon. During his military career, he provided general and aviation medical care to marines and sailors, and deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He completed aerospace medical training at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute in Pensacola, Florida, and an internship in general surgery at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California.
