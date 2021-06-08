St. Luke’s North Hospital medical staff and foundation awarded six employees at St. Luke’s North Hospital with the Arch E. Spelman scholarship for continuing education in health care.
The Arch E. Spelman Scholarship was established by anesthesiologists at St. Luke’s North Hospital in the early 1990s as a fund for hospital employees working to advance in the health care field to pay for higher education classes. This scholarship is primarily sponsored by medical staff. It is an educational scholarship exclusively available to St. Luke’s North Hospital employees.
The six recipients for this year’s scholarships are: Kalyn Christy, an emergency room technician pursuing an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy; Krista Hall, a clinical resource nurse in the Smithville Behavioral Health inpatient unit who is pursuing her Master’s of Science in nursing; Louis Kaser, a registered nurse in the emergency department pursuing his Master’s of Science in nursing; Maria Rains, a registered nurse in the medical telemetry unit is pursuing a Master’s of Science in Nursing; Marisol Rivas, a clinical data team lead in the medical records/health information management department pursuing a Master of Business Administration; and Sara Corazzin, a registered nurse pursuing her Doctorate of Nurse Practice–Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
