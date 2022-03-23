LIBERTY — The William Jewell College Nursing Program and Clay County African American Legacy will host a women’s history month program, “Midwives and Maternal Health in the African American Community,” starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in Yates-Gill College Union on Jewell’s campus, 500 College Hill, Liberty.
The program will celebrate the life and legacy of Lucy Jacobs Stewart, a Liberty midwife born in 1854. Stewart is one of more than 750 African Americans interred in unmarked graves in the segregated sections of Fairview and New Hope Cemeteries who will be honored on the Clay County African American Legacy Memorial to be dedicated in Fairview Cemetery during a Juneteenth celebration on June 18. Local Kansas City actor Shirley Johnson will offer up a reenactment of Lucy Stewart. A portrait of Stewart by artist Brianna Woods will be unveiled during the program.
Marvia Jones, Kansas City Health Department director, will address cotemporary maternal health issues and opportunities and Kimberly Lartey, founder of Baobab Tree Midwives and Doulas, will speak to the joys and challenges of maternal health care.
There will also be a question-and-answer discussion with Dr. Lessa McBroom, chair of the William Jewell Nursing Department.
The public is invited to attend and donations are accepted. There will be a reception following in the atrium area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.