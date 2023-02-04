stock_weightloss.jpg
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, all the weight creeps back on in a few weeks. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts? — S.O.

ANSWER: Medical or surgical treatment for weight loss is not right for every person who is overweight. Many people take medications in the class called glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists, which includes semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy), liraglutide (Saxenda and Victoza) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro). But these medicines have the potential for harm, and an individual's risks, especially conditions that can be affected by being severely overweight or obese, need to be carefully considered.

