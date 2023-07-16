TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Calcium may affect thyroid medication

Some milk consumption is most likely acceptable for most people who take thyroid meds.

 Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a thyroidectomy, and I take levothyroxine. Instructions for the medication state not to take it within four hours of consuming calcium. No discussion of the drug has clearly stated whether this only refers to calcium supplements or whether this also includes high-calcium foods.

I usually take levothyroxine when I wake up, between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., to avoid breakfast dairy products (i.e. yogurt, cheese and soy milk) and dinner foods (broccoli, leafy greens, dairy and soy). I go to bed fairly early. I eat mainly plant-based, plus dairy.

