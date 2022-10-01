stock_heartdoc
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman diagnosed with coronary artery disease. My latest calcium score was 801. My right coronary artery was 80% blocked, and the left artery was 25%. My cardiologist asked me to decide if I want to do angioplasty or not. I don't have any symptoms, only shortness of breath on exertion. I can't decide what to do. My cardiologist seemed against getting a stent, not that he said that exactly, but he stressed the risk of getting one. — M.C.

ANSWER: A cardiac stent is a device placed into an artery of the heart after it is re-opened, usually by a balloon in a procedure called an angioplasty. Stents help reduce the risk of the artery closing off after the procedure. In people with stable coronary artery disease, opening up a blood vessel can reduce symptoms, but has not been shown, despite many studies, to reduce risk of heart attack or death.

