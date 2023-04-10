stock_doctorexplainstopatient.jpg
DEAR DR. ROACH: After many bouts of pain in my left leg, I was referred for an MRI. They diagnosed me with left lumbar radiculitis, spondylolisthesis and lumbar spondylosis. There are many people in my independent living facility who have gotten similar diagnoses. As an RN with a master's in nursing education, I have a question: When the diagnoses are made, do doctors not explain the problem in layman's terms? I only found out what my list of diagnoses were from a physical therapist, to whom I was referred. — N.F.P.

ANSWER: Doctors certainly should explain their diagnoses in language appropriate for their patients. We can forget that the language we use is sometimes incomprehensible, but that's not an excuse. A patient should always feel comfortable in saying they don't understand a diagnosis, or any other word or phrase their doctor uses, and ask for more explanation. Many of the most effective communicators I have seen not only ask the patient whether they understood, but have made sure their patient can explain it back to them.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual questions, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2023 North America Synd., Inc.

