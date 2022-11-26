stock_bloodtesting.jpg
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a female and almost 75 years old. My vital signs are always normal, and I am active, but slightly overweight. I get quarterly blood draws, and every reading is in the normal range except for the lymphocytes. That count is higher, just outside the normal range (the lab's range is 850 to 3,900 cells/uL, and my absolute lymphocytes are 4,377 cells/uL).

This has occurred in the blood draws from the last two or three years, with the exception of one that was back in the normal range. About 12 years ago, after several abnormal results, I saw a hematologist, who reported nothing wrong after doing more extensive blood work. No reason could be given for it. I am concerned, but not obsessing over it. Is there any reason you can give for the slightly high lymphocyte count? — S.M.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual questions, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2022 North America Synd., Inc.

