DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife's handicap parking placard expired and she asked her primary care physician to fill out a renewal application. The new placard was received, followed by a letter from the DMV instructing my wife to return her license within 10 days because a medical professional had deemed it unsafe for her to drive. There was no discussion with my wife about driving.

My wife had a stroke about two years ago, but there are no obvious signs that she shouldn't be driving outside of that. She recently had a Watchman device placed, but no one ever said she shouldn't drive. My wife has had no symptoms since the surgery. She saw the cardiologist who performed the Watchman surgery, and he said she is doing well. She also saw her regular cardiologist, and he also said she is doing well. She saw both of these doctors after seeing the physician who notified the DMV that she should not drive.

