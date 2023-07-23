TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Doctors hesitant to prescribe hormone therapy to woman over 60

Woman in menopause writes to Dr. Keith Roach and is upset that her continuing symptoms including sleep problems aren't being heard by doctors.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recently published column, you stated, "As always, the decision belongs to the patient," while addressing a concern about the benefits and risks of stopping a statin drug. Oh, really? Then, why is it that, once I turned 60, not a single doctor will prescribe hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to stop my debilitating post-menopausal symptoms? After suffering from menopausal symptoms starting at age 42, I was finally prescribed HRT at age 57. What relief I felt, as it was the only remedy to alleviate my hot flashes, weight gain, lack of sleep and vaginal dryness.

Once I hit 60, I was ordered to stop HRT, and no one since will prescribe it for me now. I am 66, suffer from hot flashes daily and have my sleep interrupted at least five times a night with terrible night sweats. I have tried just about every over-the-counter offering with zero effectiveness.

Dr. Keith Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual questions, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2023 North America Synd., Inc.

