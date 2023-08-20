TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Dry eyes most common cause behind teary eyes

Gently cleansing the eyelash area with warm water and baby shampoo helps many people unclog these glands. Artificial tears lubricate the eye and will reduce the symptoms of watery eyes.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old woman who loves to read the newspaper every morning. I have a problem that's not serious, just annoying. My eyes tear up frequently while I read, causing me to wipe them. After I'm done reading, the problem stops. I see my ophthalmologist every year and have my vision glasses updated as needed. I am not yet a candidate for cataract surgery. Could you enlighten me about a probable cause for this irritating problem? — A.H.G.

ANSWER: By all means, ask your ophthalmologist at your next visit, but the most common cause I see for watery, tearing eyes are ... dry eyes! This apparent paradox is caused by the fact that your eyes have three different fluids.

