DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with hemochromatosis 13 months before he died. I recommended that his blood relatives get tested so they can get treatment early, if necessary. Some doctors don't know to check ferritin levels to make a diagnosis in a person with a family history of hemochromatosis. — C.G.

ANSWER: Hereditary hemochromatosis (HHC) is a genetic disease of iron overload. In a person with HHC, the intestines absorb as much iron as they can all the time, even if the body doesn't need it, whereas a person without HHC will simply stop absorbing iron if it isn't necessary. The iron can go into and damage many organs, especially the liver, heart, bone marrow, hormone-producing glands and skin.

