stock_gastrointestinaldistress.jpg
Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had gastroparesis for many years. About two years ago, it led to small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (which I once read about in your column). I worked with a dietician for several months. One of the treatments she suggested was an herbal product called Iberogast. The combination of herbs helps the stomach to empty quicker. I use it each night before bed (as part of a 12-hour fast), or whenever I have overeaten and feel bad. It has been most helpful for me. Iberogast is available online. — L.E.

ANSWER: Iberogast is a combination of nine medicinal plant extracts. Studies in Germany and Austria, where it is most commonly used, have shown the medication to be more effective than the placebo (and about as effective as one common prescription medication) in the treatment of functional dyspepsia and irritable bowel disease. The medication has generally been regarded as safe, but there are rare cases of liver injury associated with this medication, with at least one of which eventually requiring a liver transplantation.

Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2022 North America Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.