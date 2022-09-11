stock_doctorexplains.jpg
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 55-year-old male in good health and was diagnosed with a slightly enlarged prostate several years ago. My primary care doctor said he wasn't concerned enough to prescribe any medications. I get an annual physical, and there haven't been any changes. However, in the past couple of years, there have been times when, once I get the urge to urinate, I've got to get to a restroom posthaste. But, it's comical at times! Once, I was halfway through a three-hour road trip and started thinking I should stop. I made it all the way home without a problem, but couldn't make it from my driveway to the restroom. I read up on Flomax, which appears to work for those who have trouble urinating. Are you aware of any over-the-counter medications for my situation? — R.J.

ANSWER: I'm glad you can see the humor in the situation. With even one episode of incontinence, I would consider medication if the person wanted it after a discussion.

