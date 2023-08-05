TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Learn signs that lead to COPD

The diagnosis of COPD is suspected in people who are at risk for the disease and note one of two cardinal symptoms: cough or dyspnea.

 Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: What signs and/or symptoms do you need for a doctor to determine whether you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)? — R.K.

ANSWER: The diagnosis of COPD is suspected in people who are at risk for the disease and note one of two cardinal symptoms: cough or dyspnea. (A "symptom" is what a patient identifies by history, while a "sign" is noted on a physical exam. A cough can be both a symptom and a sign.) Dyspnea is usually described as shortness of breath, a sensation that a person can't get enough air, like they have just run very fast. Some people with COPD may have very subtle symptoms.

