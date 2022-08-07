stock_summerseniorwoman

Enjoying life as an older woman may mean continuing estrogen. However, the risk is not just breast cancer. Women taking combined estrogens and progestins have a small increase in the risk of heart disease, stroke and pulmonary embolism (blood clot to the lung), but a decreased risk of colon cancer and hip fracture. That all sounds scary, but the increase in risk of any of these is less than 0.5%.

 Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 60-year-old woman at the end of a five-year regimen of hormone therapy. My doctor has advised me to eventually stop the use of estrogen and progesterone by this summer, as she says women have an advanced risk of breast cancer at this age. Another friend a few years younger than me was told by her doctor that she could continue with hormone-replacement therapy until she is 70.

Which doctor is correct? I am experiencing constant hot flashes again and am able to snatch only little bits of sleep each night, along with all of the other issues that come with the loss of estrogen (inability to regulate temperature, hair falling out, flaccid skin, vaginal dryness, etc.). My other question is, am I able to use other herbal compounds, specifically saw palmetto and/or St. John's wort, without any risk of breast cancer? Or are these and other estrogen-mimicking compounds also a contributor to breast cancer? — R.N.

Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2022 North America Synd., Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.